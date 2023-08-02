Ex-Castleford Tigers man Cheyse Blair finds new club despite retirement from professional rugby league

FORMER Castleford Tigers man Cheyse Blair has found a new club, despite retiring from professional rugby league in January this year.

Blair, 31, spent three-and-a-half seasons at The Jungle before departing at the end of the 2022 Super League season.

Now, the second-rower/centre has joined local rugby league side Southport Tigers in the Gold Coast Rugby League competition, League Express understands.

Blair debuted back in 2012 with NRL side Parramatta Eels where he spent two seasons, playing 28 games and scoring seven tries before moving on to the Manly Sea Eagles.

Two seasons and 16 appearances later and the 30-year-old was on the move again, this time to Melbourne Storm where he established himself as one of the most important back-ups under Craig Bellamy.

At Melbourne, Blair spent two-and-a-half seasons, registering almost 40 appearances before Castleford snapped him up midway through the 2019 season.