Warrington Wolves reportedly set to sack Josh McGuire

WARRINGTON WOLVES are reportedly set to sack Josh McGuire “on disciplinary grounds”.

That’s according to The Mole at the Wide World of Sports who claims that McGuire’s contract is set to be terminated ahead of a tribunal where the former NRL forward defends himself against derogatory comments he allegedly made towards Leigh’s Josh Charnley during Warrington’s 30-12 loss to the Leopards.

The Mole has written: “The tough prop’s switch to Warrington has not been a success and the Wolves are believed to be on the verge of terminating his contract on disciplinary grounds.”

The forward has made just seven appearances since moving to the Halliwell Jones Stadium ahead of the 2023 Super League season.