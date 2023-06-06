Salford Red Devils announce incredible final total to become the first Super League club to be wholly community-owned

SALFORD RED DEVILS have announced the grand total of their Reds Rise Together Campaign after an incredible six weeks for the Super League club.

Back in late April, the Red Devils announced their intention to become the first wholly community-owned top-flight club.

The ‘Reds Rise Together’ campaign was described as a community share offer which would allow an individual to purchase a share in the club’s holding company – now a Community Benefit Society (CBS).

That then entitles them to a vote and eligibility to stand for election to the CBS board. With a target of £250,000, the club has smashed that record by over 100,000.

The Salford Twitter account posted: “𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝙘𝙖𝙢𝙥𝙖𝙞𝙜𝙣 𝙝𝙖𝙨 𝙣𝙤𝙬 𝙘𝙡𝙤𝙨𝙚𝙙… 👹 A phenomenal £364,270 has been raised. Thank you to all of our new owners for making history with 𝙮𝙤𝙪𝙧 club.”

Previously, the club had outlined their reasoning behind the move stating:

“We are doing this to become the northern hemisphere’s first elite rugby league club that is truly community-owned and one that gives every member a voice – making history in the process. There are also further key reasons:

“1) Maintain as competitive a playing squad as possible that compete at the highest level.

“2) To unite our growing community behind a common-cause.

“3) Fulfil IMG criteria ensuring Category A status within the top-flight of Super League through high level Commercial and Marketing growth.”