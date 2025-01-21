Warrington Wolves’ Sam Burgess calls on British authorities to protect English clubs from NRL raids

WARRINGTON WOLVES head coach Sam Burgess has called for the RFL to do more to protect English clubs from NRL raids.

Matty Nicholson has joined Canberra Raiders in the off-season whilst Danny Walker was the subject of intense interest from the NRL before deciding to pen a new deal for Warrington.

However, although Burgess is keen for Super League players to follow their dreams, he has complained about the issue it leaves behind.

“People come under the carpet and try and sell dreams and then not have any concern for what it leaves behind here,” Burgess told NRL.com.

“You’re just put under so much pressure because the NRL (clubs) have got three or four times more money to spend. You are constantly fighting off those threats.

“They don’t really care that he’s on a two-year contract, they don’t care about it because it (players departing early) happens more regularly over there.

“So, they come and throw money at players and it’s hard for players to ignore it.

“Our players get calls from clubs all the time. They’re only human so they take them and obviously they’re putting stuff in their minds, throwing dollars at them.

“They don’t care about the damage it leaves behind. It created a big pain in my arse last year.”

“There’s got to be a bit of protection in place for some of those things. From a central point of view, maybe the League can do something about it.

So what can be done?

“I think there needs to be more protection to keep assets here and then you can start growing it off the back of your English assets.”