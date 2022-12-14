Warrington Wolves signing Josh Drinkwater on being dropped at Catalans Dragons and the ‘business’ of Super League

NEW Warrington Wolves signing Josh Drinkwater has spoken out about being dropped at Catalans Dragons and the ‘business’ of Super League transfers.

Drinkwater played a key role for the French club in recent seasons, helping the Super League side to victory in the 2018 Challenge Cup as well as to Old Trafford in 2021.

However, the 30-year-old Australian was dropped by head coach Steve McNamara ahead of the play-off game at home to the Leeds Rhinos and didn’t play again.

Now, Drinkwater has signed for the Wolves ahead of the 2023 Super League season, outlining his disappointment at leaving the club in the manner that it happened.

“I got dropped and didn’t play the semi-final (of the Super League play-offs),” Drinkwater told BBC Radio Merseyside.

“The coach decided I wouldn’t be there any more and I’d move on. It’s a bit disappointing with the way it happened and the timing of it.

“But I do understand rugby league is a business and they made a business decision to move me on.”

Drinkwater will be tasked with leading a Warrington revolution in 2023 after penning a two-year deal.

The Cheshire club fell way below standards expected of them last season and head coach Daryl Powell has set about rebuilding the squad.

For Drinkwater, he is especially keen to play alongside George Williams.

“George is at his best when he’s running the footy,” Drinkwater continued.

“The way we’ll play is that I’ll take control of the team and free George up to float around both sides of the field and not pigeonhole him in anything. He can just play what he sees.

“We saw when he played for England in the World Cup, when he ran the footy, that’s when he’s at his best.