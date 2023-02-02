Warrington Wolves snap up Widnes Vikings man in addition to Super League club’s coaching staff

WARRINGTON WOLVES have added to their coaching set up ahead of the 2023 Super League season with the appointment of former Widnes Vikings assistant and interim coach Ryan O’Brien.

The 29-year-old has joined Warrington to become the club’s head coach of the reserves and scholarship sides as well as assistant coach of their academy team.

O’Brien joins from Widnes Vikings where he began as Under 16s Coach before progressing to the role of Head of Youth in 2019. In 2021 he then moved up to Widnes’ first team set-up, gaining invaluable experience as Assistant Coach with the Championship side before a short spell as Interim Head Coach last season.

O’Brien ran his first sessions with our youngsters this week with the Reserves, Academy and Scholarship seasons due to begin next month.

Tyrone McCarthy has moved into a new coaching role with the club, forming a key part of our Community Development pathway programme, led by Foundation Rugby League Manager Lee Mitchell.

Ryan O’Brien said: “I spoke to Gary [Chambers] about the role and it’s an opportunity which really excites me.

“My background is working with youth development and I’m really passionate about working with young players and helping them to improve. The direction the club and the academy are going in is really positive. The foundations are in place and there’s some real momentum behind it which I’m eager to help build on.

“I’m really impressed by everything here. From what I’ve seen in a short space of time it’s clear there’s a really good crop of young lads here with a lot of potential. I’m looking forward to helping them develop.”

Warrington Wolves CEO Karl Fitzpatrick added: “We’re thrilled to welcome on board one of the countries brightest emerging young coaches in Ryan.

“He will complement the brilliant work already being done in our Youth department, led by Gary Chambers. We’re driven to producing more and more homegrown talent and I’ve every confidence Ryan’s expertise will play a key role in developing the talented group of youngsters we’ve got here at the club.”