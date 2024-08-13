Warrington Wolves star George Williams calls for Super League players to stop “pretending they are injured”

WARRINGTON WOLVES star George Williams has called for Super League players to stop “pretending they are injured”.

In recent seasons, there has been an increase in what has been deemed ‘playacting’ by the rugby league fraternity – that is, players staying down after contact around their head in a bid to earn a penalty following video referee review.

Williams, on Sky Sports’ The Bench podcast with Jenna Brooks and Jon Wilkin, called for an end to such playacting as it goes against the spirit of the game.

“Mine is players pretending they are injured when they get a touch on the chin or a head high when they’re playing for the penalty and playing for the sinbin,” Williams said.

“It’s not the way the game is played. It does my head in. Loads have done it, there are too many to name but that’s not the way we played the game growing up and that’s not how it should be played I don’t think.

“It bugs me. I’m talking about tough players who are doing it too. It’s tactics, I’m not saying that they’re soft but let’s get rid.”

