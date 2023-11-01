Warrington Wolves third favourites to win 2024 Super League Grand Final as Sam Burgess makes mark with bookies

WARRINGTON WOLVES are third favourites to win the 2024 Super League Grand Final as Sam Burgess makes his mark already with UK bookmakers.

Super League sponsors Betfred have already released their odds for next season’s showpiece event, with Warrington coming in at 15/2 – just two places behind favourites Wigan Warriors – the 2023 champions – at 9/4 and St Helens at 11/4.

Interestingly, last season’s Grand Finalists Catalans Dragons, are in joint fourth with Betfred at 8/1 alongside Leeds Rhinos, who will be hoping for a much better year than the one in 2023 having finished outside the play-offs.

Hull KR are next at 11/1, with 2023 Challenge Cup winners Leigh Leopards at 16/1.

Huddersfield Giants and Hull FC – both of whom disappointed in 2023 – are both priced at 18/1, with Salford Red Devils way down the pecking order at 40/1.

The bottom two – unsurprisingly – are Castleford Tigers, who have been given odds of 50/1, and London Broncos with odds of 100/1 following their promotion to Super League at the end of the 2023 season.

Odds in full:

Wigan Warriors – 9/4

St Helens – 11/4

Warrington Wolves – 15/2

Catalans Dragons – 8/1

Leeds Rhinos – 8/1

Hull KR – 11/1

Leigh Leopards – 16/1

Huddersfield Giants – 18/1

Hull FC – 18/1

Salford Red Devils – 40/1

Castleford Tigers – 50/1

London Broncos – 100/1

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.