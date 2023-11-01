Delay to structure conclusion as Championship and League One clubs sit in limbo

THERE is a delay to the conclusion of the structure debate that has been raging since the exits of West Wales Raiders, London Skolars and Newcastle Thunder from League One.

A decision following a meeting between second and tier third sides last week was expected to be concluded yesterday, but clubs are still waiting for the governing body, League Express understands.

With the Raiders and Skolars definitely out of the 2024 League One season and Thunder currently uncertain about their future – though General Manager Keith Christie had told League Express about the possibility of competing next season – that leaves just eight clubs to take part in the third tier next year.

An expanded 1895 Cup competition has been mooted, which would give League One clubs more fixtures, but the idea of a merger between the Championship and League One has been emphasised by those in the latter competition whilst second tier sides have refuted that possibility completely.

Pushing Super League reserves sides into the third tier is also an idea that has been broached by all those concerned, but so far there has been no clarity as to the structure or central funding yet to those outside Super League.

