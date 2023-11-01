Shaun Wane believes outgoing Wigan Warriors star Morgan Smithies “needs to improve” ahead of NRL move

ENGLAND head coach Shaun Wane believes that Morgan Smithies “needs to improve” ahead of his move to NRL side Canberra Raiders in 2024.

Smithies has signed a three-year deal with the Raiders from next season following a number of successful seasons with Wigan, but Wane feels that the loose-forward has to change “a few things” in Australia.

“He is good, his ball carrying has improved this year, he is all action. He is similar to Morgan Knowles and not as big but he carries the ball better now,” Wane said.

“I like him he is a good player and he has a good chance this season. He will need to change a few things, he needs to improve on certain areas to make a mark over there.

“The Aussies will love him, he defends, defends. It is a different ball game over there, he needs to be a lot better.”

Smithies, 22, has played 114 matches for the Wigan Warriors since making his debut in 2019, including 105 Super League matches and 9 appearances in the Challenge Cup. He also represented England for the first time this season in their mid-season test match against France.

