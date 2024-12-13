Warrington Wolves to link up with NRL heavyweights Penrith Panthers ahead of Las Vegas trip

WARRINGTON WOLVES will link up with NRL heavyweights Penrith Panthers ahead of the pair’s Las Vegas trip.

The Wolves will travel to the USA to take on Wigan Warriors at Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium as part of a quadruple rugby league header.

Wigan have conceded their home fixture against Warrington in Round Three to take part in the Sin City extravaganza, but the Wolves will take an advantage into the game with head coach Sam Burgess revealing that his side will be meeting up with the Panthers during the week.

Penrith, who secured their fourth NRL Grand Final success in 2024, trained with Warrington back in February ahead of their World Club Challenge clash with Wigan and Burgess has revealed that the relationship has blossomed since then.

“We’re in for the week, seven days, we’re in Sunday to Sunday,” Burgess said on The Run Home podcast with Joel and Fletch. “We have a great connection with the Panthers boys.

“When they came over for the World Club Challenge we did some opposed with them and we gave them some our young boys. We have a day with those guys doing opposed with the Panthers over in Vegas.

“We have a great little relationship with them, our academy fellas come out on a trip 18 months ago and they trained out of the Panthers set up there. It’s a great club obviously, so much success but beneath all that the culture in the place is fantastic.”

