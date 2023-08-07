Warrington Wolves turn to new option after Justin Holbrook setback

REPORTS in Australia suggest that Warrington Wolves have opened negotiations with South Sydney assistant coach Sam Burgess to become their head coach.

The club parted company with previous coach Daryl Powell after a humiliating 42-6 Super League defeat at bottom side Wakefield Trinity, which was their sixth successive loss in all competitions.

That streak extended to seven last Friday, when interim coach Gary Chambers led the team to a home defeat against league leaders Catalans Dragons.

Warrington were last week close to securing their top target, former St Helens coach Justin Holbrook, reportedly on a four-year deal, but the 2019 Super League winner instead chose to remain in Australia and take a role as assistant coach at NRL giants Sydney Roosters from next season.

“I must say I was all but gone to England to join the Warrington Wolves, who were terrific to deal with, but it just wasn’t right for my family,” said Holbrook, who had been out of work since his dismissal by Gold Coast Titans in June.

Whoever takes charge will have to pick up the pieces after Powell’s tumultuous and often acrimonious reign of less than two years.

He was appointed with high expectations ahead of the 2022 campaign, but Warrington slumped to their worst finish of the Super League era in his first season, second-from-bottom in the table.

Powell was fully backed by the club to make his desired changes, with 13 players allowed to leave in his first twelve months alone and the recruitment of overseas talent such as Matt Dufty, Paul Vaughan and Josh McGuire sanctioned.

Warrington’s faith appeared justified when they won the first eight matches of this season to lead the early standings, but a run of only one win from nine since late May brought the end of Powell’s reign.

Chairman Stuart Middleton admitted that the club made the wrong appointment in an interview with BBC Radio Manchester.

He added: “We’ve got to look at ourselves as well and what we got wrong. We had too many changes too quick and I think the way we treated people wasn’t quite right. That didn’t sit well with me.

“I think we’ve learned that in future we’ve got to ask a few more questions and not just give somebody a free rein and let them do what they want.

“We have to challenge things if we think it’s not right. We didn’t get it right last year and we have to make sure we don’t go through that procedure again.”

The above content is available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.