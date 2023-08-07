The League Express Highlights of the Week

TEAM: Despite being only six days away from their first Challenge Cup Final in 52 years, Leigh Leopards coach Adrian Lam selected a strong side for his Super League clash with Leeds Rhinos on Sunday and he was rewarded with a 13-6 victory the club’s first win at Headingley since 1984.

PLAYER: Abbas Miski scored four tries as Wigan Warriors put a severely weakened Hull KR to the sword on Friday with a 64-6 victory.

TRY: Harry Smith’s try for Wigan against Hull KR was magnificent. The ball went wide to Liam Marshall, who sped down the wing before turning it inside to Jai Field, who did the same for Jake Wardle. He then sent Smith racing away under the posts for a spellbinding score.

STORY: The International Rugby League (IRL) last week announced that the next World Cup will be held in 2026 in the southern hemisphere, with only ten competing men’s nations. It also set out an updated international calendar.

QUOTE: “Hindsight is a wonderful thing. But probably yes, I think we did. We’ve got to look at ourselves as well and what we got wrong. We had too many changes too quick and I think the way we treated people wasn’t quite right. That didn’t sit well with me. I think we’ve learned that in future we’ve got to ask a few more questions and not just give somebody a free rein and let them do what they want. We have to challenge things if we think it’s not right. We didn’t get it right last year and we have to make sure we don’t go through that procedure again.” Warrington Wolves Chairman Simon Middleton appearing to say that the club made a mistake in appointing Daryl Powell as coach.

TWEET: “Unfortunately sport is a cut throat business that evokes passionate reactions to the good, bad and everything in between obviously we go on a rollercoaster with our team and that’s how it should be. I’ve seen some horrible stuff about Powell and Last which isn’t called for first and foremost these are good men who care about our game, they tried but didn’t deliver on what’s expected they have now lost their jobs that’s sport, that’s it! What isn’t sport is some of the personal & vicious insults I’ve seen on here… BEHAVE!” Barrie McDermott (@RLBarrieMc10) on fans’ treatment of two departing coaches.

IMAGE: A small group of Castleford Tigers supporters refusing to leave the club’s stadium last Friday night after their team’s 28-0 defeat by Huddersfield Giants.

