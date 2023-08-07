Castleford Tigers speak to John Kear following Andy Last’s sacking as head coach

CASTLEFORD TIGERS are searching for their third head coach of the season after relieving Andy Last of his duties last week.

Last, who was only promoted from assistant coach after Lee Radford left by mutual consent three games into the season in March, was given the boot after Castleford’s defeat to Huddersfield Giants on Friday night.

The loss was a 15th in his 19-match tenure, and put the Tigers bottom of the Super League table behind Wakefield Trinity – who they play next on Friday week, August 18.

The enormity of that game, and Wakefield’s far better current form, played a part in the decision to make a coaching change ahead of the run-in, as Castleford look to save their top-flight status in the final six matches.

Last was informed that he would be let go shortly after addressing the team following a dire 28-0 loss against Huddersfield, and neither he nor anybody else at the club was permitted to speak to the media afterwards.

However, only well over an hour after the match finished was a short statement released by the club confirming the news.

It said: “Castleford Tigers can confirm that Andy Last has departed the club with immediate effect. The club will make a further statement after the weekend.”

Players and staff are understood to have had a meeting with club officials on Saturday as the decision was fully explained to them.

Work will continue at the beginning of this week to secure a coach who can join at short notice and help Castleford avoid the drop.

And League Express understands that the club has already sounded out veteran coach John Kear about taking the role.

Kear played for the club in the late 1970s and 1980s and then worked on the staff before beginning his extensive head-coaching career.

The appointment of Kear would be an ironic twist of fate considering he helped relegate Castleford the last time they went down, in 2006, after taking over at Wakefield.

But he would be immediately available, has experience of short-term rescue jobs, knows Castleford, and has also previously worked at Batley Bulldogs with current Tigers assistant coach Craig Lingard.

Also available is Last’s predecessor-but-one, Daryl Powell, who left his job at Warrington Wolves only a week earlier.

Powell spent almost nine years in charge at the Jungle between 2013 and 2021, leading them to the League Leaders’ Shield and the Super League Grand Final in 2017, as well as two Challenge Cup finals.

Whoever takes charge will need to pick up a squad that has lost five games on the bounce while winning only four times all year.

There has been a big turnover of players in recent weeks with Alex Foster, Billy Tsikrikas, Charbel Tasipale and Liam Horne all being signed.

They were joined last week by Leeds Rhinos halfback Blake Austin, who has signed on loan for the rest of the season after Riley Dean – himself only a recent addition – was recalled by Warrington.

