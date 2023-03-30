Catalans Dragons vs Castleford Tigers: Team news and injuries with latest on Liam Watts and Sam Tomkins

CATALANS DRAGONS host Castleford Tigers at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday evening.
The Dragons had won all five of their opening Super League games before last weekend, when they succumbed to a Leeds Rhinos onslaught.
Castleford, meanwhile, have won just one of their opening six games of the season, including a 38-0 home drubbing by Warrington Wolves last weekend.
Team news and injuries
Catalans are likely to have Siosiua Taukeiaho, Sam Tomkins and Romain Navarrete back, but Mickael Goudemand, Tyrone May and Ben Garcia suffered injuries in the loss to Leeds.
Castleford, meanwhile, are expected to have Paul McShane and Nathan Massey despite the pair leaving the field early against Warrington. However, Liam Watts could be out for two months with a shoulder injury. Mahe Fonua will be back from concussion.
Catalans Dragons’ 21-man squad
1 Arthur Mourgue
2 Tom Davies
3 Adam Keighran
4 Matthieu Laguerre
7 Mitchell Pearce
8 Mike McMeeken
9 Micky McIlorum
10 Julian Bousquet
11 Matt Whitley
12 Paul Seguier
13 Benjamin Garcia
14 Alrix Da Costa
16 Romain Navarrete
17 Cesar Rouge
18 Tiaki Chan
19 Arthur Romano
23 Jordan Dezaria
24 Tom Johnstone
25 Bastien Scimone
29 Sam Tomkins
31 Tanguy Zenon
Castleford Tigers’ 21-man squad
2 Greg Eden
3 Jordan Turner
4 Mahe Fonua
5 Bureta Faraimo
6 Gareth Widdop
7 Jacob Miller
8 George Lawler
9 Paul McShane
10 George Griffin
11 Kenny Edwards
12 Alex Mellor
13 Joe Westerman
14 Nathan Massey
15 Alex Sutcliffe
17 Jack Broadbent
19 Albert Vete
20 Muizz Mustapha
22 Daniel Smith
23 Suaia Matagi
30 Jacob Hookem
31 Jason Qareqare