Catalans Dragons vs Castleford Tigers: Team news and injuries with latest on Liam Watts and Sam Tomkins

CATALANS DRAGONS host Castleford Tigers at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday evening.

The Dragons had won all five of their opening Super League games before last weekend, when they succumbed to a Leeds Rhinos onslaught.

Castleford, meanwhile, have won just one of their opening six games of the season, including a 38-0 home drubbing by Warrington Wolves last weekend.

Team news and injuries

Catalans are likely to have Siosiua Taukeiaho, Sam Tomkins and Romain Navarrete back, but Mickael Goudemand, Tyrone May and Ben Garcia suffered injuries in the loss to Leeds.

Castleford, meanwhile, are expected to have Paul McShane and Nathan Massey despite the pair leaving the field early against Warrington. However, Liam Watts could be out for two months with a shoulder injury. Mahe Fonua will be back from concussion.

Catalans Dragons’ 21-man squad

1 Arthur Mourgue

2 Tom Davies

3 Adam Keighran

4 Matthieu Laguerre

7 Mitchell Pearce

8 Mike McMeeken

9 Micky McIlorum

10 Julian Bousquet

11 Matt Whitley

12 Paul Seguier

13 Benjamin Garcia

14 Alrix Da Costa

16 Romain Navarrete

17 Cesar Rouge

18 Tiaki Chan

19 Arthur Romano

23 Jordan Dezaria

24 Tom Johnstone

25 Bastien Scimone

29 Sam Tomkins

31 Tanguy Zenon

Castleford Tigers’ 21-man squad

2 Greg Eden

3 Jordan Turner

4 Mahe Fonua

5 Bureta Faraimo

6 Gareth Widdop

7 Jacob Miller

8 George Lawler

9 Paul McShane

10 George Griffin

11 Kenny Edwards

12 Alex Mellor

13 Joe Westerman

14 Nathan Massey

15 Alex Sutcliffe

17 Jack Broadbent

19 Albert Vete

20 Muizz Mustapha

22 Daniel Smith

23 Suaia Matagi

30 Jacob Hookem

31 Jason Qareqare