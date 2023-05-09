Warrington Wolves vs Hull KR: Team news and injuries

WARRINGTON WOLVES host Hull KR at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Friday night.
Warrington go into this one on the back of a 32-18 win over Wakefield Trinity last weekend, though that triumph did not impress head coach Daryl Powell too much.
Rovers, meanwhile, are on a five-game winning run as head coach Willie Peters steered KR to a big 28-0 win over Huddersfield Giants last weekend.
Team news and injuries
Warrington have a settled squad from the one that beat Wakefield last week.
Rovers will still be without Jordan Abdull following a hamstring injury, whilst Lachlan Coote is now set to be out for a month with a torn hamstring.
Warrington Wolves’ 21-man squad
1 Matt Dufty
2 Josh Thewlis
3 Peter Mata’utia
4 Stefan Ratchford
5 Matty Ashton
6 George Williams
7 Josh Drinkwater
8 James Harrison
9 Daryl Clark
10 Paul Vaughan
11 Ben Currie
12 Matty Nicholson
13 Josh McGuire
14 Sam Kasiano
15 Joe Philbin
16 Danny Walker
21 Greg Minikin
34 Matty Russell
35 Lucas Green
Leon Hayes
Hull KR’s 21-man squad
2 Ethan Ryan
3 Tom Opacic
4 Shaun Kenny-Dowall
5 Ryan Hall
8 Sauaso Sue
9 Matt Parcell
10 George King
12 Kane Linnett
13 Elliot Minchella
14 Jez Litten
15 Rhys Kennedy
16 James Batchelor
17 Matty Storton
20 Mikey Lewis
21 Rowan Milnes
22 Dean Hadley
23 Louis Senior
24 Sam Wood
26 Sam Luckley
27 Yusuf Aydin
33 Corey Hall