Warrington Wolves vs Hull KR: Team news and injuries

WARRINGTON WOLVES host Hull KR at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Friday night.

Warrington go into this one on the back of a 32-18 win over Wakefield Trinity last weekend, though that triumph did not impress head coach Daryl Powell too much.

Rovers, meanwhile, are on a five-game winning run as head coach Willie Peters steered KR to a big 28-0 win over Huddersfield Giants last weekend.

Team news and injuries

Warrington have a settled squad from the one that beat Wakefield last week.

Rovers will still be without Jordan Abdull following a hamstring injury, whilst Lachlan Coote is now set to be out for a month with a torn hamstring.

Warrington Wolves’ 21-man squad

1 Matt Dufty

2 Josh Thewlis

3 Peter Mata’utia

4 Stefan Ratchford

5 Matty Ashton

6 George Williams

7 Josh Drinkwater

8 James Harrison

9 Daryl Clark

10 Paul Vaughan

11 Ben Currie

12 Matty Nicholson

13 Josh McGuire

14 Sam Kasiano

15 Joe Philbin

16 Danny Walker

21 Greg Minikin

34 Matty Russell

35 Lucas Green

Leon Hayes

Hull KR’s 21-man squad

2 Ethan Ryan

3 Tom Opacic

4 Shaun Kenny-Dowall

5 Ryan Hall

8 Sauaso Sue

9 Matt Parcell

10 George King

12 Kane Linnett

13 Elliot Minchella

14 Jez Litten

15 Rhys Kennedy

16 James Batchelor

17 Matty Storton

20 Mikey Lewis

21 Rowan Milnes

22 Dean Hadley

23 Louis Senior

24 Sam Wood

26 Sam Luckley

27 Yusuf Aydin

33 Corey Hall