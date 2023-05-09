Castleford Tigers vs Catalans Dragons: Team news and injuries as Kenny Edwards out for Andy Last’s men

CASTLEFORD TIGERS host Catalans Dragons on Friday night at The Jungle hoping for better fortune than in recent weeks.
Andy Last’s men have won just two of their 11 Super League games in 2023, compounded by an ugly 30-6 defeat away at Leigh Leopards last week.
Catalans, meanwhile, stopped a poor run of three defeats in four games with an excellent 24-12 win over reigning champions St Helens last time out.
Team news and injuries
Castleford are still without Greg Eden who has injured his calf whilst Mahe Fonua is still on compassionate leave. Liam Watts could also return after missing the loss at Leigh. Suaia Matagi replaces Kenny Edwards.
Loan Castano replaces Siua Taukeiaho with Michael McIlorum returning from suspension.
Castleford Tigers’ 21-man squad
1 Niall Evalds
3 Jordan Turner
5 Bureta Faraimo
6 Gareth Widdop
7 Jacob Miller
8 George Lawler
9 Paul McShane
10 George Griffin
12 Alex Mellor
13 Joe Westerman
14 Nathan Massey
16 Adam Milner
17 Jack Broadbent
20 Muizz Mustapha
23 Suaia Matagi
24 Cain Robb
25 Brad Martin
26 Elliot Wallis
28 Sam Hall
32 Liam Watts
38 Luis Johnson
Catalans Dragons’ 21-man squad
1 Arthur Mourgue
2 Tom Davies
3 Adam Keighran
7 Mitchell Pearce
8 Mike McMeeken
9 Michael McIlorum
10 Julian Bousquet
11 Matt Whitley
12 Paul Seguier
13 Benjamin Garcia
15 Mickael Goudemand
16 Romain Navarrete
17 Cesar Rouge
18 Tiaki Chan
19 Arthur Romano
21 Matt Ikuvalu
23 Jordan Dezaria
24 Tom Johnstone
26 Manu Ma’u
29 Sam Tomkins
30 Loan Castano