Castleford Tigers vs Catalans Dragons: Team news and injuries as Kenny Edwards out for Andy Last’s men

CASTLEFORD TIGERS host Catalans Dragons on Friday night at The Jungle hoping for better fortune than in recent weeks.

Andy Last’s men have won just two of their 11 Super League games in 2023, compounded by an ugly 30-6 defeat away at Leigh Leopards last week.

Catalans, meanwhile, stopped a poor run of three defeats in four games with an excellent 24-12 win over reigning champions St Helens last time out.

Team news and injuries

Castleford are still without Greg Eden who has injured his calf whilst Mahe Fonua is still on compassionate leave. Liam Watts could also return after missing the loss at Leigh. Suaia Matagi replaces Kenny Edwards.

Loan Castano replaces Siua Taukeiaho with Michael McIlorum returning from suspension.

Castleford Tigers’ 21-man squad

1 Niall Evalds

3 Jordan Turner

5 Bureta Faraimo

6 Gareth Widdop

7 Jacob Miller

8 George Lawler

9 Paul McShane

10 George Griffin

12 Alex Mellor

13 Joe Westerman

14 Nathan Massey

16 Adam Milner

17 Jack Broadbent

20 Muizz Mustapha

23 Suaia Matagi

24 Cain Robb

25 Brad Martin

26 Elliot Wallis

28 Sam Hall

32 Liam Watts

38 Luis Johnson

Catalans Dragons’ 21-man squad

1 Arthur Mourgue

2 Tom Davies

3 Adam Keighran

7 Mitchell Pearce

8 Mike McMeeken

9 Michael McIlorum

10 Julian Bousquet

11 Matt Whitley

12 Paul Seguier

13 Benjamin Garcia

15 Mickael Goudemand

16 Romain Navarrete

17 Cesar Rouge

18 Tiaki Chan

19 Arthur Romano

21 Matt Ikuvalu

23 Jordan Dezaria

24 Tom Johnstone

26 Manu Ma’u

29 Sam Tomkins

30 Loan Castano