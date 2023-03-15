Warrington Wolves vs Leigh Leopards: Team news and injuries as Riley Dean returns to Featherstone Rovers

WARRINGTON WOLVES go into the home fixture against Leigh Leopards on Friday night as one of only two unbeaten sides still in Super League.

The Wolves have cast aside Leeds Rhinos, Huddersfield Giants, Salford Red Devils and Hull KR so far with Daryl Powell’s men running riot at the top of Super League.

Leigh, meanwhile, have a 50% win record with big victories over Hull KR and St Helens in the past fortnight.

Team news and injuries

Warrington will be without forward James Harrison following a knee niggle, but Joe Philbin and Gil Dudson have been named for the first time in Super League 2023. Joe Bullock drops out as Riley Dean returns to Featherstone.

Leigh forward Jacob Gannon has gone on-loan to Halifax Panthers whilst Nathan Wilde replaces Joe Wardle in Adrian Lam’s 21-man squad.

Warrington Wolves’ 21-man squad

1 Matt Dufty

2 Josh Thewlis

3 Peter Mata’utia

4 Stefan Ratchford

5 Matty Ashton

6 George Williams

7 Josh Drinkwater

9 Daryl Clark

10 Paul Vaughan

11 Ben Currie

12 Matty Nicholson

14 Sam Kasiano

15 Joe Philbin

16 Danny Walker

17 Gil Dudson

18 Tom Mikaele

21 Greg Minikin

23 Tom Whitehead

24 Luke Thomas

25 Leon Hayes

34 Matty Russell

Leigh Leopards’ 21-man squad

1 Zak Hardaker

2 Tom Briscoe

3 Ed Chamberlain

4 Ricky Leutele

5 Josh Charnley

6 Joe Mellor

7 Lachlan Lam

8 Tom Amone

9 Edwin Ipape

10 Robbie Mulhern

12 Jack Hughes

13 John Asiata

14 Ben Nakubuwai

17 Gareth O’Brien

18 Matt Davis

19 Aaron Smith

22 Jacob Gannon

23 Tom Nisbet

24 Kai O’Donnell

25 Nathan Wilde

27 Ava Seumanufagai

28 Joe Shorrocks