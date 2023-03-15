Warrington Wolves vs Leigh Leopards: Team news and injuries as Riley Dean returns to Featherstone Rovers

WARRINGTON WOLVES go into the home fixture against Leigh Leopards on Friday night as one of only two unbeaten sides still in Super League.
The Wolves have cast aside Leeds Rhinos, Huddersfield Giants, Salford Red Devils and Hull KR so far with Daryl Powell’s men running riot at the top of Super League.
Leigh, meanwhile, have a 50% win record with big victories over Hull KR and St Helens in the past fortnight.
Team news and injuries
Warrington will be without forward James Harrison following a knee niggle, but Joe Philbin and Gil Dudson have been named for the first time in Super League 2023. Joe Bullock drops out as Riley Dean returns to Featherstone.
Leigh forward Jacob Gannon has gone on-loan to Halifax Panthers whilst Nathan Wilde replaces Joe Wardle in Adrian Lam’s 21-man squad.
Warrington Wolves’ 21-man squad
1 Matt Dufty
2 Josh Thewlis
3 Peter Mata’utia
4 Stefan Ratchford
5 Matty Ashton
6 George Williams
7 Josh Drinkwater
9 Daryl Clark
10 Paul Vaughan
11 Ben Currie
12 Matty Nicholson
14 Sam Kasiano
15 Joe Philbin
16 Danny Walker
17 Gil Dudson
18 Tom Mikaele
21 Greg Minikin
23 Tom Whitehead
24 Luke Thomas
25 Leon Hayes
34 Matty Russell
Leigh Leopards’ 21-man squad
1 Zak Hardaker
2 Tom Briscoe
3 Ed Chamberlain
4 Ricky Leutele
5 Josh Charnley
6 Joe Mellor
7 Lachlan Lam
8 Tom Amone
9 Edwin Ipape
10 Robbie Mulhern
12 Jack Hughes
13 John Asiata
14 Ben Nakubuwai
17 Gareth O’Brien
18 Matt Davis
19 Aaron Smith
22 Jacob Gannon
23 Tom Nisbet
24 Kai O’Donnell
25 Nathan Wilde
27 Ava Seumanufagai
28 Joe Shorrocks