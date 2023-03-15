Huddersfield Giants vs Wigan Warriors: Team news and injuries as Theo Fages confirmed blow for Ian Watson

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS host Wigan Warriors on Friday night hoping for yet another good night at the John Smith’s Stadium.
The Giants thrashed Castleford Tigers, 36-6, last week without being utterly convincing whilst Wigan went down to Catalans Dragons at home.
It’s been a mixed bag for Matt Peet’s men, who have now won two of their four opening games whilst Huddersfield have two wins out of three to their name.
Team news and injuries
Huddersfield will be without Theo Fages and Joe Greenwood with the duo suffering injuries in the win over Castleford. However, Kevin Naiqama is set to return after missing the past few weeks with injury, with Owen Trout and Seb Ikahihifo also making the 21-man squad.
Wigan are once again unchanged as Matt Peet looks for a response from the defeat to Catalans.
Huddersfield Giants’ 21-man squad
3 Esan Marsters
4 Kevin Naiqama
5 Jake Bibby
6 Tui Lolohea
8 Chris Hill
9 Nathan Peats
11 Josh Jones
12 Chris McQueen
13 Luke Yates
14 Ashton Golding
15 Matty English
16 Harry Rushton
17 Owen Trout
18 Seb Ikahihifo
19 Adam O’Brien
20 Olly Wilson
21 Leroy Cudjoe
22 Harvey Livett
23 Olly Russell
26 Nathan Mason
27 Jack Ashworth
32 Will Pryce
Wigan Warriors’ 21-man squad
1 Jai Field
2 Bevan French
3 Toby King
4 Jake Wardle
5 Liam Marshall
6 Cade Cust
7 Harry Smith
8 Brad Singleton
9 Sam Powell
10 Liam Byrne
11 Willie Isa
12 Liam Farrell
13 Morgan Smithies
14 Mike Cooper
15 Kaide Ellis
16 Ethan Havard
17 Kai Pearce-Paul
20 Patrick Mago
22 Brad O’Neill
23 Abbas Miski
27 Junior Nsemba