Huddersfield Giants vs Wigan Warriors: Team news and injuries as Theo Fages confirmed blow for Ian Watson

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS host Wigan Warriors on Friday night hoping for yet another good night at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The Giants thrashed Castleford Tigers, 36-6, last week without being utterly convincing whilst Wigan went down to Catalans Dragons at home.

It’s been a mixed bag for Matt Peet’s men, who have now won two of their four opening games whilst Huddersfield have two wins out of three to their name.

Team news and injuries

Huddersfield will be without Theo Fages and Joe Greenwood with the duo suffering injuries in the win over Castleford. However, Kevin Naiqama is set to return after missing the past few weeks with injury, with Owen Trout and Seb Ikahihifo also making the 21-man squad.

Wigan are once again unchanged as Matt Peet looks for a response from the defeat to Catalans.

Huddersfield Giants’ 21-man squad

3 Esan Marsters

4 Kevin Naiqama

5 Jake Bibby

6 Tui Lolohea

8 Chris Hill

9 Nathan Peats

11 Josh Jones

12 Chris McQueen

13 Luke Yates

14 Ashton Golding

15 Matty English

16 Harry Rushton

17 Owen Trout

18 Seb Ikahihifo

19 Adam O’Brien

20 Olly Wilson

21 Leroy Cudjoe

22 Harvey Livett

23 Olly Russell

26 Nathan Mason

27 Jack Ashworth

32 Will Pryce

Wigan Warriors’ 21-man squad

1 Jai Field

2 Bevan French

3 Toby King

4 Jake Wardle

5 Liam Marshall

6 Cade Cust

7 Harry Smith

8 Brad Singleton

9 Sam Powell

10 Liam Byrne

11 Willie Isa

12 Liam Farrell

13 Morgan Smithies

14 Mike Cooper

15 Kaide Ellis

16 Ethan Havard

17 Kai Pearce-Paul

20 Patrick Mago

22 Brad O’Neill

23 Abbas Miski

27 Junior Nsemba