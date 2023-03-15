St Helens vs Hull FC: Team news, injuries and TV channel

ST HELENS go up against Hull FC on Friday night with both sides hoping to get back on the horse after disappointing back-to-back losses.
Saints went down to the Leigh Leopards whilst Hull were thrashed by the Salford Red Devils at home in one of the shocks of the season so far.
Now both Paul Wellens and Tony Smith have to try and inspire a turnaround in results.
Team news
Curtis Sironen will return for Saints after suspension, but Will Hopoate will be out for another week whilst Wesley Bruines could make his debut if selected.
For Hull, there is still no Liam Sutcliffe or Ben McNamara, but Harvey Barron replaces Jamie Shaul in the squad with the latter set to play for the club’s reserves side this weekend.
St Helens’ 21-man squad
1 Jack Welsby
2 Tommy Makinson
4 Mark Percival
5 Jon Bennison
6 Jonny Lomax
7 Lewis Dodd
8 Alex Walmsley
9 James Roby
10 Matty Lees
13 Morgan Knowles
14 Joey Lussick
15 LMS
16 Curtis Sironen
17 Agnatius Paasi
18 Jake Wingfield
19 James Bell
20 Dan Norman
21 Ben Davies
22 Sam Royle
25 Tee Ritson
34 Wesley Bruines
Hull FC’s 21-man squad
1 Tex Hoy
2 Adam Swift
5 Darnell McIntosh
7 Jake Clifford
8 Ligi Sao
9 Danny Houghton
10 Chris Satae
11 Andre Savelio
12 Jordan Lane
13 Brad Fash
14 Joe Lovodua
15 Joe Cator
16 Kane Evans
17 Cam Scott
20 Jack Brown
23 Josh Griffin
25 Davy Litten
26 Harvey Barron
27 Will Gardiner
30 Scott Taylor
33 Brad Dwyer
TV Channel
The fixture will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm with a kick-off time of 8pm.