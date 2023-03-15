St Helens vs Hull FC: Team news, injuries and TV channel

ST HELENS go up against Hull FC on Friday night with both sides hoping to get back on the horse after disappointing back-to-back losses.

Saints went down to the Leigh Leopards whilst Hull were thrashed by the Salford Red Devils at home in one of the shocks of the season so far.

Now both Paul Wellens and Tony Smith have to try and inspire a turnaround in results.

Team news

Curtis Sironen will return for Saints after suspension, but Will Hopoate will be out for another week whilst Wesley Bruines could make his debut if selected.

For Hull, there is still no Liam Sutcliffe or Ben McNamara, but Harvey Barron replaces Jamie Shaul in the squad with the latter set to play for the club’s reserves side this weekend.

St Helens’ 21-man squad

1 Jack Welsby

2 Tommy Makinson

4 Mark Percival

5 Jon Bennison

6 Jonny Lomax

7 Lewis Dodd

8 Alex Walmsley

9 James Roby

10 Matty Lees

13 Morgan Knowles

14 Joey Lussick

15 LMS

16 Curtis Sironen

17 Agnatius Paasi

18 Jake Wingfield

19 James Bell

20 Dan Norman

21 Ben Davies

22 Sam Royle

25 Tee Ritson

34 Wesley Bruines

Hull FC’s 21-man squad

1 Tex Hoy

2 Adam Swift

5 Darnell McIntosh

7 Jake Clifford

8 Ligi Sao

9 Danny Houghton

10 Chris Satae

11 Andre Savelio

12 Jordan Lane

13 Brad Fash

14 Joe Lovodua

15 Joe Cator

16 Kane Evans

17 Cam Scott

20 Jack Brown

23 Josh Griffin

25 Davy Litten

26 Harvey Barron

27 Will Gardiner

30 Scott Taylor

33 Brad Dwyer

TV Channel

The fixture will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm with a kick-off time of 8pm.