Watch Rugby League Back Chat (26 Sept) online now

Featherstone Rovers book a place in the Betfred Championship Preliminary Final as the Super League horizon comes into view, or could that be a false dawn?

Should Thursday night matches be scrapped or do supporters have to continue dancing to the broadcasters tune?

And, are there really any more surprises ahead as Salford shape up to face Cas and St Helens meet up with their old chums Wigan?

Host Matt Shaw is joined for the big debate by League Express publisher Martyn Sadler, Huddersfield Giants player Ollie Roberts and Featherstone Head Coach Ryan Carr to discuss all this and more on

Rugby League Back Chat.

Watch this week’s show here.

Rugby League Back Chat is sponsored by TotalRL.com and is first broadcast Thursdays on FreeSports. Check listings here.