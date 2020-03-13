Watch the latest Rugby League Back Chat online now

Former Leeds Rhinos legend Danny Maguire and player agent Craig Harrison join host Matt Shaw and League Express editor Martyn Sadler for another round of top Rugby League discussion.
- Just how tough are things for McGuire at Hull KR and can Craig Harrison provide some of the answers?
- Ottawa and New York are on the starters block but can they learn anything from the path already trodden by Toronto?
- As the Wolfpack come to terms with harsh reality of life as a Super League club, are they asking too much from Sonny Bill?
- And how important is the reserve grade to the functioning of any Rugby League club?
Rugby League Back Chat is first broadcast every Thursday on Freesports TV