Watson impresses League Express readers

League Express readers believe that Ian Watson is the most impressive Super League coach post-lockdown, revealed by the weekly League Express Readers’ Poll.

Watson, who gained 30 percent of the vote, and Salford Red Devils have earned some impressive wins since the resumption of play and have now moved up to ninth position in the table after languishing at the bottom of the table during lockdown.

Salford also progressed through to the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup after a thrilling golden-point win over Catalans Dragons.

Coming in second in the poll was Tony Smith of Hull KR. The Rovers have put together several solid efforts, defeating Wigan Warriors and taking St Helens to extra-time in recent weeks and Smith attracted 22 percent of the vote.

Steve Price (19 percent), Adrian Lam (12), Richard Agar (10) and Kristian Woolf (7) made up the top six.

