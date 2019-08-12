Watson – it’s in our hands now

Salford Red Devils coach Ian Watson is well aware that their play-off future is in their own hands after seeing off Huddersfield Giants 32-12 on Sunday.

The Red Devils came from behind late in the second half to leapfrog Castleford Tigers and Catalans Dragons back into fifth place with just four league games remaining.

Watson was pleased with the defensive effort from his team and he believes that if they can continue being strong when they haven’t got the ball, then they will be in the play-offs come the end of the season.

“That’s where we set out to be (fifth) before the weekend,” said Watson.

“We spoke about getting into a good position going into the last few games of the season. We’ve done that today in difficult circumstances. It was a real arm wrestle, we were patient and got the result on the back of that.

“Defence wins you games and it wins you competitions. Wigan, the other year, won the Grand Final with the worst attack in the competition but probably the best defence. So the defence is massively important, if you can defend your goal line for a few sets and then you get the ball and go up the other end of the field and turn it into points that’s a big plus for you.

“We want to keep hold of fifth. It’s in our hands, we kind of knew it was already in our hands anyway, but we wanted to make sure we nailed fifth and for us now we have to keep hold of it.