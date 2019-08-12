Dragons star out for season

Tariq Sims has played his last game in 2019 for St George Illawarra Dragons.

The second-row forward has been in excellent form in 2019, despite the Dragons’ lowly position in the league, making his Origin debut for the Blues this season but it has been cut short due to injury.

“Tariq underwent successful groin surgery in Sydney on Monday, ” said Nathan Pickworth, Head of Athletic Performance.

“The timeframe for recovery, unfortunately, means he will not play again in season 2019.

“Tariq will rehabilitate over the off-season and be ready to play come the commencement of the 2020 NRL premiership.”