Wayne Bennett’s return to Suncorp ends in defeat

Kotoni Staggs bagged a brace for Brisbane to seal a deserved, but hard fought, 22-18 win over South Sydney Rabbitohs at an empty Suncorp.

Brisbane, who lost new recruit Brodie Croft in the first-half, had a flying start, with tries supplied by Staggs and Anthony Milford, alongside a penalty goal from Jamayne Isaako.

However, the visitors finished the half on-top, thanks to efforts from Campbell Graham and Cody Walker, with two kicks added by Adam Reynolds.

HT: Brisbane 10-12 Souths

Staggs bagged two additional unanswered scores, with Isaako converting both, extending Brisbane’s lead to ten points with a quarter left to play.

Rabbitohs did claw one back near full-time through Alex Johnston, but Brisbane held firm thereafter, ensuring they continued their 100% start.

FT: Brisbane 22-18 Souths

Brisbane: Isaako, Oates, Staggs, Boyd, Arthars, Milford, Croft, Flegler, Turpin, Haas, Fifita, Hopoate, Carrigan; Subs: Farnworth, McCullough, Kennedy, Bullemor

Souths: Mitchell, Gagai, Roberts, Burns, Graham, Walker, Reynolds (c), Tatola, Cook, T. Burgess, Su’a, Murray, Knight; Subs: Nicholls, Lowe, Sele, Johnston

