“We are ready to shock Super League” says Wakefield Trinity prop Josh Bowden as he gives verdict on ex-Hull FC boss Lee Radford

IT is a bold statement, but Wakefield Trinity prop forward Josh Bowden stands by it.

“We are ready to shock Super League” says the former Hull FC man, whose permanent move to Wakefield was confirmed towards the back end of last year.

Trinity have been predicted to finish bottom and therefore be relegated from Super League by all and sundry, but Bowden is confident that the West Yorkshire club will escape.

“People are writing us off before a ball has been kicked, but as long as we start well and keep our mindset week by week I’m sure we will go alright,” Bowden told League Express.

“Mark (Applegarth) has improved us and we are ready to shock Super League this year.”

Bowden drew comparisons between Applegarth and former Hull FC boss Lee Radford.

“He’s a bit like Lee Radford. He’s a bit of a mate, we can have close conversations. He’s improved us a lot, we’re a lot fitter and we’re a bit more structured,” Bowden continued.

“I’m a bit gutted I got that injury when I have done so I might miss the first couple of games. I can’t wait to see how we go really.

“I’ve known Radders so many years, he coached me from reserves and he got the head coaching job. We then we won the Challenge Cups under him and I was there when he left.”

With more English coaches in Super League than perhaps ever before in the shape of Radford, Applegarth, Matt Peet (Wigan), Paul Wellens (St Helens), Steve McNamara (Catalans), Ian Watson (Huddersfield), Paul Rowley (Salford) and Daryl Powell (Warrington), Bowden believes that more English coaches should be given the opportunity in the top flight.

“I’ve only got good words to say about Radders and Lasty; they are good coaches and it’s good to see them in the rugby league set up and it would be a shame if they were to go elsewhere.

“If you look at our England set-up now that just proves there are good English coaches in England.

“I know the NRL is the pinnacle with better players and better structures but there are some great coaches in England.”