Bradford Bulls boss Mark Dunning confirms signing of former Super League prop

BRADFORD BULLS fans have been given some good news following the club’s defeat to York on Monday.

Mark Dunning has confirmed that former Super League prop Masi Matongo has signed a deal with the Bulls, with Bradford adding some more firepower for the 2023 Championship season.

Matongo, who made 59 appearances for Hull FC between 2015 and 2021, had been training with the Odsal outfit with a view to signing a potential deal.

Now, Dunning has confirmed on Bulls TV that the 26-year-old has been handed a contract after impressing in the short time he has been at the club.

“I’m delighted to say we’ve managed to come to agreement with Masi and his agent,” Dunning said.

“He’s signed a contract with us and he will go into the melting pot at the weekend. I’m really chuffed with that, he’s added some real quality.

“We’ve had to do some due diligence and be really creative with this deal. He found himself with no club in pre-season, we’ve given him some treatment and some love and he’s decided this is where he wants to be.

“He will push for a place and push standards as well.”

Those standards will need to be raised following a disappointing loss away to the York Knights on Monday – a fixture that was broadcast live on ViaPlay.

The Bulls host the Widnes Vikings on Sunday afternoon, with Widnes boss John Kear returning to Odsal for the first time since departing midway through the 2022 season.