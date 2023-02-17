Paul Rowley on visiting old side Leigh Leopards for Round One as Salford boss explains difference between Super League and Championship

PAUL ROWLEY has been on an incredible journey as a head coach.

Spells with the Toronto Wolfpack and Leigh Centurions – now the Leopards – earned him a deal in Super League with the Salford Red Devils.

At the time, Salford were a club in transition following the exit of head coach Richard Marshall with Rowley appointed to steer the ship back into the play-offs as Marshall’s predecessor, Ian Watson, had done.

Rowley didn’t just steer the ship in 2022, he put a turbo on the engine and sailed the seven seas, guiding Salford to the Super League play-off semi-finals where they went down to eventual winners St Helens.

For the rest of Super League it was proof that a good grounding in the Championship can help develop really good young coaches with a point to prove with Rowley himself identifying the differences between the two leagues.

“The difference between the Championship and Super league players is the athleticism, they are bigger athletes in Super League,” Rowley told League Express.

“In the Championship, there are some absolutely outstanding players and outstanding coaches who really have to work on the detail.

“In Super League, there is a lot more managing that goes on instead of coaching. You can take that work ethic that you need in the Championship and the purist approach where you’re really happy to get down and dirty with the lads into Super League.

“It’s a good grounding to take us forward and there are plenty of examples.”

To make matters more spicy in round one, Rowley’s Salford will be up against his former side Leigh at the Leigh Sports Village in what promises to be a rip-roaring encounter.

Upon hearing the draw, the Red Devils knows his side are in for a difficult game.

“I’ve been back a few times, my reaction to hearing the draw was ‘oooh that will be a really tough fixture’ because they’re a good team, they are really well coached with a really well put together team,” Rowley continued.

“It will be a wonderful atmosphere because it’s a local rival. We travel well there and they’ve got a fantastic home support. It’s a great stadium and a really tough fixture.”

When asked if Leigh can stay in Super League, Rowley replied: “100% they’ve got a good team, they’ve got some fantastic young players. They are a bit similar to Salford because when you look at Salford, some of our overseas prospects they are still young with points to prove.”

Rowley also identified one Leigh star in particular that Salford will have to keep an eye on.

“In Lachlan Lam they’ve got an outstanding player there who looks really honest and hardworking as well as being immensely talented.

“Not knowing the lad, obviously his dad is coach, but his son is a great player.”