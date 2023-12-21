We had 23 hopes for Rugby League in 2023 – here’s how they went

AT the beginning of the year, we set out 23 hopes for 2023, across a range of areas in the domestic and international game.

Did Rugby League deliver? Well, it was a pretty mixed bag…

Improved TV deal

Not exactly. The previous Sky Sports deal, at £25m a year, has been replaced by a lower one of around £21.5m, and this is now to show every Super League game, albeit with Sky funding the extra coverage. Considering this was the issue at the top of their in-tray, it makes for an inauspicious start to the life of RL Commercial.

No clubs go bust

Sadly not. London Skolars have retreated to the Southern Conference League after 21 years in the professional ranks, while the future of Newcastle remains uncertain at the time of writing. At least Whitehaven, a concern at the start of the year, appear to have a brighter view ahead.

Clear grading criteria

This could be debated at length, and that fact alone tells you they haven’t quite fulfilled IMG’s hope. They wanted “objective, easily measurable, reliable, transparent and valid” criteria, but the continued fallout over the pillars and how they are measured says otherwise.

All clubs can attract new investment

More positive. Takeovers have been completed this year at Wakefield, Toulouse and Oldham, with the former pair on course for Super League under the grading system in 2025, and Oldham holding ambitions to one day join them after far too long in the doldrums. But other clubs, such as Salford, still need outside investment.

RFL chief steadies ship

Tony Sutton was appointed chief executive earlier this year, yet another internal figure who appears unlikely to bring radical change. Gaffes like the Samoa tour collapse and Magic Weekend move haven’t helped, while the approval of seismic changes to the game for the sake of safety inevitably split opinion.

New champions

St Helens were knocked from their perch but by a familiar rival in Wigan, who defeated Catalans in the Grand Final. The Dragons appear to have what it takes to be long-term challengers, but the final step still eludes them.

English coach to win the title

Yes, thanks to Matt Peet. All four of Saints’ successes came under Aussies, so Wigan’s Peet was the first English Grand Final-winning coach since Shaun Wane in 2018. Indeed, the top three sides in Super League were all coached by Englishmen.

Wembley regains allure

Leigh’s Challenge Cup triumph certainly brought some of that ‘magic of the Cup’ back. But the attendance was still below the last pre-Covid Wembley final, despite the welcome if under-supported addition of the Women’s Challenge Cup.

Fewer injuries

This year certainly wasn’t as bad as 2022 for the injury toll. The schedule has returned to normal somewhat after Covid, although moves for a shorter season have been unsuccessful. The volume of concussions remains concerning and is why major changes are coming.

Disciplinary shake-up

Again, an improvement on 2022, which was marred by excessive suspensions. There were more fines instead of bans, but some cases still rightly invited scrutiny, such as Paul Vaughan’s four-match ban for touching a time-wasting player.

International calendar

It looked like progress had been made on this, with a new World Cup schedule and a number of tours announced, until Samoa opted out of touring England and blew the whole thing wide open. Samoa are now reconsidering but, shockingly, England currently have no games scheduled for 2024.

Home nations build

Nope. After the cancellation of the European Championships, Scotland and Ireland’s men’s teams haven’t played at all, while Wales played one non-international and were well beaten by Cumbria. The reduction in teams for the next World Cup means that things look bleak.

Women go pro

A tick in this box. Women’s Super League champions York now have their full squad signed up on two-year professional contracts, while Huddersfield have joined the list of clubs paying some of their players.

Wheelchair game grows

Participation is up, the popularity of the Wheelchair Super League has increased and England’s international with France in Leeds was a hit. There’s much progress still to be made, but it is progress.

Participation boost

According to the RFL’s mid-year community review, there was a fractional rise in boys’ participation and small decline in men, but a 28 percent rise for girls and 29 percent for women, plus wheelchair, PDRL and LDRL numbers going up, meant an overall increase.

Young talent shines

England can still develop world-class talent, and not just Jack Welsby, who had another exceptional season. We highlighted Harry Newman and Lewis Dodd and while neither had the best year, Newman impressed on the international stage and Dodd won St Helens the World Club Challenge.

Injury luck

We prayed for Tom Johnstone ahead of his move to Catalans and our prayers were answered, as the winger played 32 games for club and country in 2023 and scored 29 tries, even earning a nomination for Man of Steel.

Ground control

Wakefield, Castleford and Salford all faced uncertain situations this time last year. While Wakefield’s new main stand is almost complete, Castleford are still waiting for their own green light, while Salford say their future is in peril.

End to relegation cycle

Leigh not only ended the pattern of teams coming up and going straight back down, but broke into the play-offs and won a major trophy. A success for promotion and relegation just as the system is abolished.

Competitive Championship

For most of the season it was anything but, with Featherstone finishing twelve points ahead of the pack. But all hell broke loose in the play-offs, as fifth-placed London stunned Rovers and then won in Toulouse to earn promotion.

Capital gains

How fortunes can swing. Just weeks after Skolars packed it in, having not earned a point all year, the Broncos forced their way into Super League. But their subsequent grading score, and closure of their Academy, suggest a tough journey ahead in London.

English force in NRL

It was a season to remember for Dom Young, who finished second in the NRL try-scoring charts with 23 for Newcastle. Herbie Farnworth also starred for high-flying Brisbane, although John Bateman couldn’t prevent Wests from taking the wooden spoon.

Saints win WCC

Oh, yes. St Helens became only the second English club to win the trophy in Australia when they beat Penrith in golden-point extra-time, and they may have just revitalised the competition in the process.

