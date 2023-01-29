‘We let him down’: George Williams insists England’s World Cup failure not Shaun Wane’s fault

GEORGE WILLIAMS has said that England’s players let Shaun Wane down as he made a plea for the coach to remain in post.

Wane’s position is currently under review by the RFL following last autumn’s World Cup semi-final exit, with a decision expected in February.

Players including Tommy Makinson and Jack Welsby have spoken in favour of Wane, who was appointed England coach at the beginning of 2020, staying on.

And Williams, who previously played under Wane at Wigan Warriors, has added his weight to that opinion and said that every England player wants him to stay.

The halfback said: “He was brilliant. Yes, we fell short, but I don’t think that was anything of his doing.

“As a group we had our worst performance on the biggest day (in defeat to Samoa). We probably let him down as well as letting our country down.

“There were grown men in there crying their eyes out; that’s what it means to us players. Shaun Wane was no different, he was crying in there. He found it hard to get his words out.”

Williams went on to explain why he felt Wane was ideally suited to coaching the national team.

“He’s really good at getting people to buy into his philosophies,” said Williams.

“He could talk you into running through a brick wall. He’s one of them, he gets you really motivated.

“When you’re playing for England, the group are always talented, no matter what. You’ve just got to mentally prepare them, and I think he’s probably the best I’ve ever seen at mentally preparing a group.”

Williams is now looking forward to playing in Super League alongside Josh Drinkwater, who joins Warrington Wolves from Catalans Dragons with a brief to organise the team.

“He’s a good speaker, so he’ll probably lead the team a little more,” said Williams.

“I’ll still speak, but it gives me more of a chance to play my natural game and run more, rather than trying to organise everyone.

“I’m really excited to play with him and build a combination.”

