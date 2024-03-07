Player ratings as Warrington Wolves stun Hull KR in Super League classic

WARRINGTON WOLVES chalked up their third successive win with a magnificent 22-20 win over Hull KR.

It was Warrington that struck first in the seventh minute, Matt Dufty laying it on a platform for the returning George Williams who forced his way between two Rovers defenders. Josh Thewlis converted to make it 6-0.

Danny Walker almost doubled the visitors’ lead moments later after Ryan Hall knocked on a Williams grubber, but the deadball line came too soon for Warrington.

The Wolves did have their second from a kick on 14 minutes when Matty Ashton dotted down a pinpoint Leon Hayes chip. This time Thewlis couldn’t convert as Sam Burgess’ men led 10-0.

However, Rovers did finally hit back with their first foray into Warrington’s half, Tyrone May gleefully catching a brilliant Mikey Lewis bomb. Jez Litten converted to bring KR back to within four at 10-6.

And the hosts were level just before the half-hour mark with Lewis and May beginning to enjoy themselves as Oliver Gildart offloaded brilliantly for Hall to cross in the corner. Litten converted superbly from the touchline to send Rovers into the lead for the first time.

Willie Peters’ men should have registered another before half-time after Elliot Minchella offloaded well near the Wolves’ line. However, James Batchelor knocked the ball on over the line – much to the shock of the Craven Park crowd.

And Warrington made KR pay, Lachlan Fitzgibbon ran a great line before offloading to Toby King. Thewlis, however, failed to add the extras as the visitors led 14-12.

But, Burgess’ men weren’t finished then, and, following Dufty’s superb break and kick ahead, Connor Wrench won the footrace to pounce on the loose ball as the hooter sounded. This time Hayes couldn’t convert to lead 18-12 at half-time.

Rovers struck first after the break, Gildart this time taking the assist from his winger Hall as Batchelor missed the conversion. And Batchelor was again off target just after the hour when Tom Opacic crossed.

KR led 20-18 before Dufty grabbed a well-deserved four-pointer with eight minutes to go. Hayes coudn’t convert but Warrington led 22-20. And, Burgess’ side held on for a priceless win.

Hull KR

1 Peta Hiku – 5

2 Niall Evalds – 7

3 Tom Opacic – 6

4 Oliver Gildart – 7

5 Ryan Hall – 7

27 Tyrone May – 7

7 Mikey Lewis – 7

11 Dean Hadley – 7

9 Jez Litten – 8

16 Jai Whitbread – 6

20 Kelepi Tanginoa – 7

12 James Batchelor – 5

13 Elliot Minchella – 6

Substitutes

8 Sauaso Sue – 5

10 George King – 6

14 Matt Parcell- 5

15 Sam Luckley – 5

Tries: May (17), Hall (25), Gildart (58), Opacic (62)

Goals: Litten 2/2, Batchelor 0/2

Warrington Wolves

1 Matt Dufty – 10

2 Josh Thewlis – 8

3 Toby King – 7

20 Connor Wrench – 7

5 Matty Ashton – 7

6 George Williams – 7

18 Leon Hayes – 8

8 James Harrison – 7

9 Danny Walker – 7

10 Paul Vaughan – 7

28 Adam Holroyd – 6

12 Lachlan Fitzgibbon – 8

11 Ben Currie – 7

Substitutes

15 Joe Philbin – 5

16 Zane Musgrove – 6

17 Jordy Crowther – 6

32 Sam Powell – 7

Tries: Williams (7), Ashton (14), King (37), Wrench (40), Dufty (70)

Goals: Thewlis 1/3, Hayes 0/2

