Welsby, Lewis and Gannon shortlisted for Super League Award

Three players have been shortlisted for the Betfred Super League Young Player of the Year award, which will be presented as part of Super League’s Man of Steel awards night.

The three nominees, as selected by the England Performance Unit, are Morgan Gannon of Leeds Rhinos, Mikey Lewis of Hull Kingston Rovers and Jack Welsby of St Helens.

Welsby (above) is one of only a few players to be nominated for a second successive year and he is the reigning Young Player of the Year. After Lachlan Coote’s departure at the end of last season, Welsby had made a huge contribution to the success of St Helens this season, showing his versatility in playing primarily at fullback but also in the halves, with his performances gaining him selection for the England squad in 2022.

Gannon (above) cemented his place within the Leeds team despite only being 18 years old. For a second year running, he has been selected for the England Knights squad in 2022.

A mid-season injury interrupted a promising season for Lewis (above) in 2022, which has seen him score some inspirational tries, which aided Rovers’ success in the early part of the season. For a second year, he has been selected for the England Knights squad in 2022.