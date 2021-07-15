Wembley worry as Featherstone hit by Covid cases

SATURDAY’S 1895 Cup final at Wembley is hanging in the balance after a Covid outbreak at Featherstone, who are due to play York.

Rovers have notified the RFL that they have had a number of positive tests, so raising concerns about their ability to field a team.

A squad of players who have tested negative are taking additional precautions to ensure they minimise any further risk of contracting the virus.

Recognising the risk of further transmission, the RFL’s multiple cases group have determined that an additional round of tests for the Featherstone squad be conducted tonight (Thursday).

That will allow a decision on the viability of the match to be made tomorrow (Friday) morning.

Featherstone and York are determined to make every effort to fulfil the match, with thousands of their supporters relishing the prospect of a Wembley appearance.

The RFL has waived the requirement of the teams to name 21-man squads 48 hours in advance of the match.

If the match is postponed, Featherstone and York supporters will be entitled to apply to have their tickets refunded if they no longer wish to attend Wembley.