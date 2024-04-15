‘We’re desperate to win trophies’: Mikey Lewis on Hull KR ambitions and personal growth

HULL KR are “desperate to win trophies”, according to their star halfback Mikey Lewis.

The Robins are through to the Challenge Cup semi-finals for a third season in succession after beating Leigh in Saturday’s quarter-final at Craven Park.

They also reached Super League play-off semi-finals in 2021 and 2023 as they look to secure a first piece of major silverware since 1985.

Local lad Lewis has been at the forefront of Hull KR’s revival and is excited about the possibility of returning to Wembley.

“That’s what you play for,” the 22-year-old told League Express.

“We’re really connected as a team. We’re desperate to win trophies at this club. We’re doing it for ourselves, but we’re doing it for everyone around us as well.”

Hull KR lost last season’s Challenge Cup showpiece to Leigh in golden-point extra-time, with Lachlan Lam’s field-goal extending their record in finals to seven defeats from eight.

But Lewis says last season wasn’t mentioned at all in their build-up to the quarter-final rematch.

“Not one word was spoken about it. We went out there to do the job. It’s a new year, new competition,” he said.

Hull KR have started well on two fronts this season, with a respectable tally of five wins from their first seven matches in Super League.

Key to their strong start has been the form of new arrivals such as Lewis’ halfback partner Tyrone May, fullback Niall Evalds, and forwards Kelepi Tanginoa and Jai Whitbread.

Lewis said: “It’s been good but we keep building. There’s still a long way to go. We don’t want to peak too early.

“We’re really finding those combinations with me and Tyrone and Niall out the back. We’re learning more and more every day. It’s repaying on the field but we’ll keep building.

“(Tyrone) is very relaxed and that’s something that we need. I’m a hot head sometimes so someone like that really helps my game. We’re really working well together.”

Lewis is taking on extra responsibility to kick, both in general play and, in the last two weeks, from the tee as well, with Hull KR having well-publicised issues with their lack of an experienced goalkicker.

“We’re all practising. The lads who are in the firing line to kick, you never know what happens in a game and you need someone to back up,” said Lewis.

“I got a chance and took it with two hands (against London, goaling seven attempts from nine, before kicking three from five against Leigh).

“I’m still learning. It’s not something new to me but I’ve still got to keep practising, both on that and other aspects of my game.”

