West Wales drawn against Widnes in first round of Challenge Cup

West Wales Raiders, now with former Welsh rugby union star Gavin Henson on board, have been given a home draw against Widnes Vikings in the first round of the Betfred Challenge Cup.
The Challenge Cup will be the first competition to launch the Rugby League season next month.
First Round
London Broncos v Keighley Cougars
Whitehaven v Dewsbury Rams
Oldham v Barrow Raiders
West Wales Raiders v Widnes Vikings
Swinton Lions v Newcastle Thunder
Halifax Panthers v Batley Bulldogs
Sheffield Eagles v York City Knights
Featherstone Rovers v Bradford Bulls
The matches will be played on the weekend of March 20th and 21st