West Wales drawn against Widnes in first round of Challenge Cup

West Wales Raiders, now with former Welsh rugby union star Gavin Henson on board, have been given a home draw against Widnes Vikings in the first round of the Betfred Challenge Cup.

The Challenge Cup will be the first competition to launch the Rugby League season next month.

First Round

London Broncos v Keighley Cougars

Whitehaven v Dewsbury Rams

Oldham v Barrow Raiders

West Wales Raiders v Widnes Vikings

Swinton Lions v Newcastle Thunder

Halifax Panthers v Batley Bulldogs

Sheffield Eagles v York City Knights

Featherstone Rovers v Bradford Bulls

The matches will be played on the weekend of March 20th and 21st