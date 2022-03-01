West Wales Raiders appoint new head coach

League 1 side West Wales Raiders have appointed Ash Bateman as their head coach on a permanent basis.

Previous boss Aaron Wood left at the end of the 2021 season and the Llanelli-based club have had a tumultuous pre-season since.

All three of the coaches who were put in place – Ben Flower, Gareth Davies and Geraint Davies – left in the build-up to their first match of the season, a 96-0 defeat to Swinton Lions in the Challenge Cup.

Former player Bateman, who made 19 appearances for the Raiders last season, has been taking charge of training since and has now agreed a deal to become head coach.

West Wales have finished bottom of League 1 in each of their three full seasons in the division, winning only one match in that time and drawing another.