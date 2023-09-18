Wests Tigers forward ‘hopeful’ of Super League move for 2024

WESTS TIGERS forward James Roumanos is ‘hopeful’ of a move to Super League for 2024 and beyond.

Qualifying for a work visa following his spell in the Rugby League World Cup with Lebanon at the end of last year, Roumanos is being hunted by a number of clubs, League Express can reveal.

The 24-year-old had been eyed up by Salford Red Devils and Castleford Tigers prior to the closing of the transfer window over a month ago, but nothing materialised given the short space of time to do a deal in.

However, Roumanos has told League Express that a deal to take him to Super League next season is still in the pipeline and that he is ‘hopeful’ that a deal will be concluded.

At 24 years of age, the forward has made just one appearance in the NRL with the solitary game coming in 2022 for the Manly Sea Eagles.

Roumanos made the move to Wests ahead of the 2023 season but failed to make an appearance in what was a dismal year for the Concord club.

However, it’s Roumanos’ time in the World Cup that has alerted a number of northern hemisphere clubs to his signature, with the 6 ft 2 forward having made five appearances for the Cedars since debuting for the national team back in 2019.

