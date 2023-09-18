Warrington Wolves star slams ban handed to teammate Paul Vaughan following St Helens clash

WARRINGTON WOLVES star Peter Mata’utia has slammed the ban handed to his teammate Paul Vaughan following his side’s 18-6 loss to St Helens last Friday night.

Vaughan has been slapped with a Grade E Unnecessary Contact charge and was thus referred straight to an Operational Rules Tribunal by the Disciplinary Match Review Panel.

The charge was for allegedly lifting an injured player, with Saints’ Sione Mata’utia lying prone at the time as the clock wound down into the 80th minute.

However, the decision to slap Vaughan with a charge that could yield a four to six match ban hasn’t gone down well with the rugby league fraternity – including Sione Mata’utia’s brother, Peter, who is teammates with the Warrington prop.

Peter took to social media giant, Twitter, to show his displeasure, simply tweeting: “This is crazy” as a caption next to the video of the incident.

Vaughan and Warrington will fight the charge at an Operational Rules Tribunal tonight.

