Hull KR break 30-year record with stunning Super League home average attendance in 2023

HULL KR have announced a stunning record home Super League attendance for the 2023 season.

It’s been a remarkable ride for Willie Peters’ side this year, with a Challenge Cup Final as well as a play-off spot ensuring that Rovers fans have had much to cheer about in 2023.

And with a team made up hard grafters, skilful individuals and a team ethic that has been engineered by new boss Peters, it’s fair to say that the Robins supporters have backed their side.

That has been obvious in the attendances that have been recorded at Craven Park this season, with Rovers last night announcing that the club has broken its average Super League home attendance record with 8,770 fans on average making their way through the turnstiles at Craven Park in 2023.

That is, in fact, the greatest average crowd through the gates at the East Yorkshire club since the 1981/82 season – incredible from Rovers and just another sign that the club is heading firmly in the right direction.

RECORD BREAKERS ‼️🙌 This season we have broken our average Super League home attendance record with 8,770 fans on average joining us at home 🏟️ This is our highest average home attendance since the 1981/82 season 📈 THANK YOU Red Army 👏❤️#UpTheRobins 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/pT9TlqFIkZ — Hull KR (@hullkrofficial) September 18, 2023

