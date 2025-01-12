Wests Tigers outcast addresses strong Super League link after being linked with two clubs

WESTS TIGERS outcast Brent Naden has revealed he is “not ready to leave the NRL” following strong links being made to Super League back in 2024.

Naden was linked with both Catalans Dragons and Hull KR during last season after failing to inspire Wests boss Benji Marshall.

Instead, the 29-year-old was deemed surplus to requirements at the Concord club following the ascension of Marshall to the head coaching position.

However, a move to the northern hemisphere never transpired and now Naden has turned his fortunes around at the Tigers.

“I tried to block it out. I didn’t read it. I don’t read the papers and I only have social media to keep up with family and friends. Everyone has the right to an opinion. It added fuel to my fire this year,” Naden told The Daily Telegraph.

“My family does talk about it a fair bit. It got hard but when I switched off from footy and refocused, I felt like I am ready now. I am not done with footy. I’ve set myself up for a good year.

“I wasn’t ready and I’m still not ready to leave the NRL. I still want to play in the NRL, and I had a conversation with Richo [Tigers CEO Shane Richardson] at the end of last year.

“It was a good chat and I have a point to prove that I have plenty of football left in me. When I eventually leave here I don’t want to leave on bad terms. I’ve never left a club on bad terms.”

The 29-year-old came through the ranks at Penrith Panthers, captaining the under-20s side to a Premiership and being named on the interchange bench in the National Youth Competition Team of the Year in 2015.

Naden made his NRL debut in 2019, going on to register 24 tries in 37 appearances for the Mountain Men before making the move to Canterbury Bulldogs in 2022.

However, the centre made just eight appearances before moving to the Tigers.