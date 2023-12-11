Ex-Huddersfield Giants forward Nathan Mason finds new club following exit from Super League side

FORMER Huddersfield Giants forward Nathan Mason has found a new club following his exit from the Super League side at the end of the 2023 season.

Mason not only left Super League but also the UK, hunting a club down in Australia – and now he has found one in the shape of the Corrimal Cougars, who compete in the Illawarra Rugby League competition Down Under.

The 30-year-old has played a total of 41 games for the Giants over two different spells and has also played for the likes of Leigh and Oldham.

The Cougars posted on their Instagram page: “The Corrimal Cougars are very pleased to announce the signing of front rower Nathan Mason for the 2024 season!

|Nathan’s professional career in the UK started in 2013 after coming through the Huddersfield Giants academy, going on to compete for the club and others in the Super League as recently as last year.

“The experience Nathan gained across his career will undoubtedly bring a lot to our playing group and will assist greatly in continuing to raise our standards on game day and at training. We are very excited to see him in the red and green next year!

“Welcome to the Cougars mate!”

