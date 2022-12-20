What Castleford Tigers’ redeveloped stadium will look like if plans come to fruition for Super League side

CASTLEFORD TIGERS gave out some major news for their Super League fans this morning with a press release revealing a submitted planning application for the redevelopment of the Jungle.

The Jungle, one of rugby league’s oldest grounds still in use, is set to be given £12.2 million of funding in order for the stadium to be brought into the 21st century.

A new all-seater main stand will be constructed, providing modern sporting facilities for players and officials, along with a banqueting suite and corporate hospitality function rooms. Refurbishment of Wheldon Road, Princess Street and Railway End stands are also proposed, along with the provision of a new floodlit 4G training pitch.

Upgraded facilities at Wheldon Road will deliver major improvements to be enjoyed by all fans, including new catering facilities and toilets. Importantly, improved accessibility and much enhanced viewing areas will transform the matchday experience for fans with disabilities. In terms of how the stadium will look, here are a few photos with the proposed Axiom development at Junction 32 – necessary for the funding of the redevelopment also included: