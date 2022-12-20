What Castleford Tigers’ redeveloped stadium will look like if plans come to fruition for Super League side

CASTLEFORD TIGERS gave out some major news for their Super League fans this morning with a press release revealing a submitted planning application for the redevelopment of the Jungle.
The Jungle, one of rugby league’s oldest grounds still in use, is set to be given £12.2 million of funding in order for the stadium to be brought into the 21st century.
A new all-seater main stand will be constructed, providing modern sporting facilities for players and officials, along with a banqueting suite and corporate hospitality function rooms. Refurbishment of Wheldon Road, Princess Street and Railway End stands are also proposed, along with the provision of a new floodlit 4G training pitch.
Upgraded facilities at Wheldon Road will deliver major improvements to be enjoyed by all fans, including new catering facilities and toilets. Importantly, improved accessibility and much enhanced viewing areas will transform the matchday experience for fans with disabilities.
In terms of how the stadium will look, here are a few photos with the proposed Axiom development at Junction 32 – necessary for the funding of the redevelopment also included:
Mark Grattan, Castleford Tigers RLFC Managing Director said:
“We are delighted that the planning applications for both Axiom and the Wheldon Road improvements have now been submitted. This is a really important moment for the club and the town more widely. If both planning applications are approved, the money raised will secure the future of Castleford Tigers at Wheldon Road for a generation, at an important time for rugby league, with Super League considering a move to a grading system.
“The quality of our home is critical to our future sporting success, and these plans provide an upgrade to player training and medical facilities. Improving the matchday experience for all fans is of course our priority, but the significantly improved banqueting and hospitality facilities enable us to increase matchday revenue and generate income throughout the week, which in turn benefits the club’s finances.”