What’s Inside League Express: April 27th edition

The Players’ Union warns clubs not to blacklist their members who don’t agree to proposed wage reductions

The latest on promotion and relegation

Big news on the transfer deadline

How the game is preparing for behind closed doors

The latest on Toronto’s attempts to sign Kallum Watkins

RFL referees boss Steve Ganson asks us not to forget the welfare of referees when the game eventually returns

Interviews with Nathan Massey, Paul Clough, George Lawler, Ian Blease, Jason Clark, Morgan Smithies and more.

Our editor Martyn Sadler opposes the suggestion that clubs could play young Academy stars earning less than £15,000 to make up the numbers in Super League

Martyn also assesses the reign of former NRL CEO Todd Greenberg, who left his job last week

Hull KR owner Neil Hudgell gives a dire warning on club finances

Our Readers’ Poll asks whether you would be prepared to buy League Express if we were to increase the cover price

We list all the players who are due to enjoy birthdays this week, beginning with St Helens prop Luke Thompson today (Monday)

Wakefield Trinity star Danny Brough advises Warrington stand-off Dec Patton to leave the club to find first-team opportunities

Catalans coach Steve McNamara tells NRL clubs to get their hands off his star players

Danny McGuire hails League Express columnist Garry Schofield as an inspiration during his Leeds career

Garry Schofield himself scoffs at a list of the supposed top five coaches in a poll being run by the RFL, castigating their inclusion of Wayne Bennett

See all the news from every club in Super League, the Championship and League 1

Our ‘On This Day’ feature looks back at a host of Challenge Cup Finals that were played on 27 April, with pride of place going to the 1996 final between St Helens and Bradford Bulls

In the same feature we also take not of a serious injury for Castleford star Luke Gale, a landmark for Salford star Niall Evalds, a winning debut as Salford coach for Brian Noble and Huddersfield Giants players dedicating a victory to the family of their Chairman, who tragically lost his wife the previous day

Our Championship correspondent Gareth Walker looks at those players outside the top-flight who are making a difference in the era of the coronavirus

Our amateur correspondent Phil Hodgson reviews the amateur scene and gives us all the news from the amateur game, including the fact that the 2020 National Conference League has been suspended

Ian Howe gives us the latest news from Australia

And Callum Walker, who is writing a book on Super League legends, reviews the career of former Warrington star BenWestwood

Martyn Sadler lists the eight iconic Rugby League books that he suggests all Rugby League supporters should read

Doug Thomson gives his weekly coronavirus diary – a day by day account of Rugby League news

And finally we present the weekly Rugby League quiz, to keep your minds ticking over during the week.

