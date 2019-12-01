What’s Inside League Express: December 2nd edition

We’re in the depths of the off-season, but there’s no rest for our team at League Express.

We’ve been hard at work at League Express to bring you another edition, here’s what we’ve got.

One Super League club is closing in on their latest signing of the off-season.

Player contracts could be set to change forever after the Rugby League Players Association had a legal hearing against a club this week.

The latest progress on calls for an independent inquiry into Bradford.

A Championship club is closing in on a major signing. We reveal who.

A stack of exclusive interviews, including Sean O’Loughlin, Lee Radford, Michael Carter, Brad Singleton and more.

There’s a full-page Q&A with Huddersfield’s Managing Director Richard Thewlis after a busy week for the Giants.

And now, you have more ways than ever to read League Express content. From December, we are launching TotalRL Premium, which will allow you to read League Express content, right here, on a Sunday night. For more info head here: https://www.totalrl.com/about-total-rugby-league-premium/

You can also get the digital edition at TotalRL.com/LE, or get a hard copy in stores from Monday.