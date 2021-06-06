What’s inside League Express – Monday 7th June 2021

Inside this week’s issue:

Reports and pictures from the Betfred Challenge Cup finals, plus the Women’s Challenge Cup final, Betfred Super League, Championship and League 1 games, and NRL.

News from across the Super League, Championship and League 1.

Editor Martyn Sadler reflects on the BBC’s coverage of Rugby League over the weekend, and the controversy over Theo Fages’ try for Saints against Hull in the Challenge Cup semi final.

Garry Schofield welcomes the u-turn from the RFL over Academy elite licenses and commiserates with former Leigh coach John Duffy on his departure from the Centurions.

Gareth Walker pays tribute to the Championship and League 1’s age defying warriors.

Coverage of all the action from the National Conference League.

The latest news and results from the grassroots scene.

