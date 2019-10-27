What’s Inside League Express: October 28th edition

It’s that time. Teaser Time!
Here’s what we’ve got in League Express this week. You can buy in stores tomorrow or online from Sunday evening at TotalRL.com/LE
- The RFL wrote to clubs about their plans for Odsal Stadium last week. We reveal what they said.
- More names are revealed that are believed to be involved in the new Bradford consortium.
- We have interviews and reaction from Great Britain’s defeat against the Tongans in New Zealand
- We have match reports on the World Cup qualifying games that were played this weekend.
- Garry Schofield gives his views on Great Britain’s performance.
- Our editor Martyn Sadler has his say on the situation at Bradford Bulls and whether we should be glad to see Nigel Wood’s consortium taking over the club.
- An update on the RFL’s investigation into concussion protocols.
- A big update on Toronto’s plans for on the road games.
- Staying on the Wolfpack, four clubs are looking to enter a dual-registration partnership with the club.
- A piece with Castleford’s Jon Wells regarding the club’s recruitment plans.
- The latest on Salford’s interest in Sebastine Ikahihifo.
- Hull Kingston Rovers made several signings last week, we reveal one they were pursuing before their raid of Bradford.