League Express Premium: RFL to spend six-figure fee on maintaining Odsal after Bradford departure

The RFL will spend around £200,000 of the sport’s money to maintain the lease on an empty Odsal Stadium in 2020, clubs have been informed.

RFL chairman Simon Johnson last week confirmed that rather than selling a lease they purchased for around £1.2million in 2012, the governing body will instead hang on to it despite Bradford Bulls vacating the site to play in Dewsbury next year.

They say they will assess all future options for the site, including a potential return to Odsal for the Bulls in 2021, but clubs were this week told that it will cost a substantial six-figure outlay to ensure the lease stays in the RFL’s hands.

Read the full story in League Express, available online now at TotalRL.com/LE.