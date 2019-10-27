Gildart ruled out of Great Britain tour

Oliver Gildart will miss the rest of the Great Britain tour after suffering a dislocated shoulder.

The Wigan centre suffered the injury in the second-half on Saturday’s defeat to Tonga Invitational and leaves Wayne Bennett with a centre shortage for the remaining three games of the tour.

Zak Hardaker, better known as a fullback, was the other centre in the match, with Jake Connor now the likely man to take his spot.

There is better news on Luke Thompson, with the Saints prop to remain in the squad despite suffering a rib injury.

Great Britain say they will not replace Gildart.