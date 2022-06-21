What’s inside the new Rugby League World magazine, out Friday?

How many times have we seen the old Duran Duran hit ‘Hungry Like the Wolf’ dusted off as a quick headline for a story about Warrington, but by now the poor beast must be absolutely starving given the club’s current run of form. Wolves fans will be desperately hoping new recruit Thomas Mikaele can provide the spark that will reignite their season, and Rugby League World’s latest cover star talks about how he plans to tackle that challenge.

From Basingstoke to Perpignan via Castleford, Mike McMeeken hasn’t been afraid to up sticks to further his career, and we caught up with him to hear how he’s currently enjoying life in the south of France with Catalans Dragons.

We also paid a visit to the new Olympic Legacy Park stadium in Sheffield, to watch the Eagles finally fly home. An emotional Mark Aston tells us what it means for the club.

And as Cougarmania returns to Keighley, James Feather talks to us about his decision to play an extra year to support their Championship promotion push.

Maisie Lumb explains why she is returning to Castleford Tigers Women’s team with a new found passion for the challenges ahead.

On the international scene, we hear from Thailand international Gun Banlusin who discovered rugby league by accident, even defying the wishes of his mother to take up the sport, and we hear about Adam Douehi’s determination not to let injury hamper his World Cup ambitions with Lebanon.

That’s just a brief taste of what’s inside another action-packed issue. Click here to order yours now!